DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is asking for help to identify a man who officers say robbed a gas station.

Police said the robbery occurred at the Family Fare gas station on Fayetteville Road.

Durham police released the following pictures of the suspect and his vehicle:

Anyone with information in connection to this case is asked to call Investigator Blake at 919-560-4910 ext. 29282 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.