DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was arrested on several drug charges and had a Dodge Challenger seized after a raid at an apparent stash house this week, Durham County deputies said.

The search warrant was executed Thursday afternoon at a home in the 800 block of Shari Court, which is near the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from Durham County Sheriff’s Office

Inside the home near Lakeview Secondary School, deputies said they found drugs, guns, and large amounts of cash. Several guns and more than 15 bags of what appeared to be drugs were visible in photos from the sheriff’s office.

Arin Tavon Futrell, 30, is a convicted felon and is facing three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon charges, the news release said.

He was also charged with trafficking in marijuana, manufacture/sell/distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with intent to manufacture sell or distribute Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

A 2018 Dodge Challenger was seized as part of the warrant, according to deputies.

As of Saturday afternoon, Futrell is being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.