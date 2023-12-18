DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham opened its first public courts built specifically for pickleball Monday morning.

You’ll find 12 courts located at Piney Wood Park and it didn’t take long for people to take up several of the courts opening day.

“It’s December. It’s early in the morning. Most of these courts are wet but you have players out here,” said Eric Zeigler, a pickleball player who also teaches people how to play the game.

Assistant Parks and Recreation Jason Jones tells CBS 17 there’s been a high demand for pickleball-specific courts and they’ve noticed many people walking, riding, or driving by for months to keep tabs on the progress.

The city is already planning pickleball competitions, which could lead to more people spending money at Durham businesses.

“We will host tournaments every other month or so for a weekend out of every month but the focus here is on open play as much as we can,” Jones said.

According to Durham Parks and Recreation, the court will be open each day from sunrise until 9 p.m.