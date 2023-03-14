DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Malls across the country have been impacted by changing consumer habits in recent years.

And while The Streets at Southpoint remains a destination for many, it could look a lot different in the future.

“It’s not necessarily a new Durham downtown,” said Durham Planning Commission member Nate Baker. “But it could potentially turn into sort of a downtown for South Durham.”

On Tuesday night, the Durham Planning Commission voted against a rezoning plan for The Streets at Southpoint. Members of the commission asked the developer to bring back a tweaked proposal.

The latest proposal could allow for the development of a hotel with up to 200 rooms and a new apartment building that would include nearly 1,400 units.

“The benefits are pretty clear in a lot of ways,” Baker said. “We’re taking a traditional mall and we’re adding density and we’re adding uses.”

Developers report the apartments would be rented out at market rate. However, there’s a strong push from community members to build affordable housing.

That sentiment is shared by Baker.

“This project should have some affordable housing,” he said.

If approved in the future, the development would also add different transit and walking options. The nearby bus stop would be relocated.

“Hopefully, you create a community where people don’t need a car,” said Planning Commission Chair Austin Amandolia.

The Streets at Southpoint first opened for business in 2002.

Property owner Brookfield Properties plans to release a statement following Tuesday night’s meeting.

“This is the type of development that us on the Planning Commission have often been calling for more of: mixed-used, walkable, dense communities instead of suburban sprawl,” Amandolia said.

The Planning Commission’s vote is just a recommendation to the city council, which will later make the final approval.

“We’ve seen many malls throughout the country kind of go defunct,” Amandolia said. “So I think this is a great opportunity to strengthen the market around Southpoint mall.”