DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some living in Durham County rely on a well for their water supply. That’s the case for Susanna Strasser.

But around Thanksgiving, she said multiple wells failed along Junction Road, including hers. She and others living on the 1300 block believe the failure is due to new development blasting in the area.

“My water was full of dirt, like I told you before, and I couldn’t use it,” Strasser said.

She and her neighbors started getting their water from a nearby fire hydrant. But the City of Durham’s water management department shut it down.

“[For a] few months, we had peace because we knew that we had water,” Strasser said. “You cannot live without water.”

Elmo Yancey, who got the initial approval to use the fire hydrant, owns two homes on Junction Road.

From Thanksgiving up until last Thursday, Yancey said five homes with about 35 people total got their water from that hydrant located nearly 800 feet away.

“We don’t have any water right now,” he said. “And that’s unsafe. It’s unsanitary.”

The Department of Water Management tells CBS 17 it’s against city ordinance to apply hydrant meters for domestic use.

“It is not a sustainable solution for domestic service,” Administration, Compliance and Communication Assistant Director Mary Tiger said.

She said the department wasn’t aware of the neighbors’ intentions.

“They’re saying it’s illegal to do what we’ve done,” Yancey said. “But where’s the harm?”

Now Yancey and Strasser are attempting to share one working well between five homes.

“The solution would be for the city to provide city water along the front of all these houses,” Yancey said.

Water management also said that is an option, and they’re willing to meet and discuss the process. Until then, Strasser hopes the one shared well does the job.

“Please give us water,” Strasser said.

The impacted homes on Junction Road already pay a sewer tax to the city. Yancey said tests on the failed water wells came back contaminated, and he’s spent over $6,000 trying to find solutions.