DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A sewer plug left in a sewer line caused an overflow Sunday of a manhole at 504 E. Pettigrew St. near the Bullhouse Apartments complex in downtown Durham.

Around 672 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed into Third Fork Creek, according to the City of Durham Department of Water Management.

A sewer plug is manually installed in the mouth of the sewer to ensure no water or untreated wastewater infiltrates the sewer while work is being performed in the line, the city said.

Staff were notified of the overflow at 1:10 p.m. and the spill was stopped at 1:30 p.m. Crews removed the sewer plug and flushed the line, dammed the creek downstream, pumped the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system, and flushed the creek, the city said. There were no observed hazards to persons, property, or the environment.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified of the event Sunday as required by state regulations/law.