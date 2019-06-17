Police: 2 arrested after armed robbery in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were arrested Monday in connection with an armed robbery that happened Friday in Durham, according to a news release from police.

A 34-year-old man told police he was walking behind a building located along the 2100 block of Broad Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday. He said two men, one armed with a gun, approached him and demanded money, the release said.

The man tried to run from the suspects, but fell and was hurt. The suspects took cash from him and fled, the release said.

Officers arrested 20-year-olds Darry Webb Malone and Deandre Christopher Lee, both of Durham, a short time later on Leon Street. Both are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Lee is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, the release said.

Both have since been released from the Durham County Jail — Lee on a $20,000 bond and Malone on a $15,000 bond.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Officers recovered a gun, the release said.

