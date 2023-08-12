DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested in Durham this past week on gun and drug charges, police said.

Two of the three were convicted felons who had guns they were not allowed to possess, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

One of the two felons had a stolen gun, officers said.

The suspect who was not a felon was illegally carrying a concealed weapon, the news release said. That man was also arrested on drug charges, police said.

A gun linked to the arrest of Ahkeem Charles, according to the Durham Police Dept.

Items seized linked to the arrest of Terry Smith, according to Durham Police Dept.

A gun seized linked to Delexcio Pettiford, according to Durham Police Dept.

Police posted photos of the seized guns and drugs.

Terry Smith, 29, of Durham, was arrested and charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession with the intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Delexcio Pettiford, 32, of Durham, was arrested and charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a stolen firearm, and carrying a firearm as a convicted felon.

Ahkeem Charles, 31, of Durham, was charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a firearm as a convicted felon.

Pettiford is being held in the Durham County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.

Charles is being held on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Smith’s bond amount was not available.