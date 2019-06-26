Police: 2 men jump counter, rob Durham Waffle House at gunpoint

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
waffle house generic_1549885460463.jpg.jpg

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for two men who they say robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the Waffle House located at 112 E. N.C. Highway 54 at 3:05 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

According to authorities, two men armed with handguns went inside and demanded money from the employee, then jumped the counter and stole $146.

The men were wearing gray sweatpants and shirts and had their faces covered with T-shirts, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss