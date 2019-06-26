Police: 2 men jump counter, rob Durham Waffle House at gunpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for two men who they say robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the Waffle House located at 112 E. N.C. Highway 54 at 3:05 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

According to authorities, two men armed with handguns went inside and demanded money from the employee, then jumped the counter and stole $146.

The men were wearing gray sweatpants and shirts and had their faces covered with T-shirts, police said.

No injuries were reported.