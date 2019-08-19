Police: 9-year-old shot, killed in Durham; 8-year-old wounded

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-year-old boy is dead and an 8-year-old wounded after a suspect opened fire on a vehicle they were riding in Sunday night in Durham, police said.

Around 9 p.m., the boys were riding in a Ford Escape near the intersection of Duke and Leon streets.

Police said a burgundy Honda Accord with tinted windows pulled alongside the Escape and a suspect fired multiple shots into the SUV.

The boys were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The 9-year-old boy, identified as Zion Person, died at the hospital. The 8-year-old suffered a non-life threatening injury to his arm.

“I and members of the Durham Police Department extend condolences to the family of Zion Person,” said Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis. “This is another act of senseless violence that simply must be stopped and we are working aggressively to identify the people involved. I am asking anyone with information to come forward and speak with our investigators.”

Police said the shooting was not a random act.

The shooting remains under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

More headlines from CBS17.com: