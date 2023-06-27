The scene where the woman was hit Monday night in Durham. Photo by Jon Jenkins/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is charged with driving while impaired after police say he struck a woman with his car as she crossed a street.

The Durham Police Department on Tuesday said 29-year-old Bernardino Valtazal was driving the 2008 Honda Civic that struck the woman Monday night near the intersection of South Guthrie and Angier avenues.

Police charged Valtazal with DWI, and say more charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Authorities say the woman — who was not publicly identified — was taken to a hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. The driver was not hurt.

Angier Avenue was closed between Driver Street and Briggs Avenue while officers investigated.