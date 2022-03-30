DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are conducting what they are calling “an active investigation” in southeast Durham Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the police department, officers and investigators are actively working a scene in the 900-block of Wadesboro Street at Lynn Road.

According to Google Maps, Evangel Assembly of God and the Lynnhaven Apartments complex are in the area. A person at the church who answered a call from CBS 17 said that the area nearby is closed off by police and officers have not told them about what’s happening there.

A source who spoke to CBS 17 said that a domestic situation led to a police pursuit and the suspect involved is now barricaded inside an apartment at the Lynnhaven Apartment complex.

The area of Wadesboro Street and Lynn Road will be closed “until further notice” and people should avoid the area, police said.