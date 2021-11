Police: Crash damages power poles, results in major road closures in Durham

Scene of a July 21, 2021 shooting along Berwyn Avenue in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash that damaged power poles closed some lanes of a major road in Durham Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said around 3:40 p.m. that a crash on Geer Street resulted in some utility poles being damaged. Geer Street was completely shut down between Magnum and Roxboro streets.

Both lanes of North Roxboro Street were also closed at Geer Street.

“The roads may be closed for several hours,” Durham police said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Duke Energy showed no outages in the area.