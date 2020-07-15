Police: Drive-by shooter injures 6 adults, 2 children at family party

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in a neighborhood east of downtown Durham are shaken up after police said a drive-by shooter shot and injured eight people outside a home late Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at a home in the 200 block of South Benjamine Street.

Authorities said family and friends were outside having a party when someone in a black Chevrolet Impala drove by and fired multiple shots at the crowd outside.

Police said six adults and two children, ages eight and four, were shot. On Wednesday afternoon, police said one adult and one child remained in critical condition.

One neighbor, who only wanted to be referred to as ‘James,’ said he heard the shots when they were fired late Tuesday night.

“There were all these shots and horrible screaming,” James said. “To see kids just get ruthlessly cut down like that, I feel for all of them.”

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said authorities are still investigating the reason for the shooting, but she does not think it was a random act.

“This is very surreal, this is a situation that we’re all very frustrated about,” Davis said.

City leaders during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon said that it is a small group of offenders behind the recent acts of gun violence in the city.

Chief Davis said the police department will look at what new steps they can take to help prevent future shootings where innocent people are shot.

“We’ll continue to work towards employing any type of systems and technology that will ensure or at least help to ensure the safety of our community members,” Davis said.

Authorities are not saying if they think the Benjamine Street shooting is related to the Weaver Street shooting where an adult and a 12-year-old boy were shot around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

If you have any information on the shootings, police ask you to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.