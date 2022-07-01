DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is accused of shooting a man to death and injuring two others outside a night club in April, police say.

The Durham Police Department said Friday that Armani Walker, 25, is charged with murder, attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Walker was being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

His arrest came nearly three months after the incident early on April 9 outside the Luna Night Club on Auto Drive.

Officers responded to a call that three people were shot, and pronounced Daniel Slack, 22, dead at the scene.

Two others were hospitalized with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators say the shootings did not appear to be random.

People with information are asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at 919-560-4440 ext. 29283 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.