DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they have made an arrest nearly two months after a man was shot and killed in Durham.

The Durham Police Department said Friday that Ayinde Samori Asante Melvin, 24, of Durham, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 10 shooting death of Kenneth Hawley of Oxford.

Police say Melvin was taken into custody Thursday and is being held without bond at the Durham County Jail.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call on Miosha Street near North Roxboro Street last month when they found Hawley, 35, had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Melvin has also been served an unrelated outstanding warrant for cyberstalking, police say.

Authorities say it remains an active investigation and say anyone with information may call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.