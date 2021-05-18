Police: Durham man found dead inside apartment; officers investigating it as homicide

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a homicide after officers responded to a cardiac arrest to find a man dead in an apartment Monday morning, a news release said.

Officers were dispatched to a cardiac arrest call in the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, Durwood Cardell Evens, 48, was found dead inside of the apartment.

Evens’ death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Adams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.