DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who was killed in a weekend shooting.

The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Giles, 23, was fatally shot Sunday along state Route 55 and Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange.

Three other men were wounded and two cars were struck by gunfire in the shooting, police said.

Police have said the shooting was not believed to be random but was still under investigation.

Police said anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting should call Investigator B. Paulhus at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.