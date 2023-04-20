DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the name of another man who died after two deadly weekend shootings in Durham.

Officers said Thursday that 25-year-old Christopher Greene of Durham was shot and killed at about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Cornwallis Road.

They said he was shot in an aggravated assault and taken to a hospital, where he died.

That was the first of two deadly shootings in approximately two hours that spanned late Saturday and early Sunday.

Less than two hours later, shortly before 1 a.m. Durham police said they were called to another shooting on the 900 block of Clarendon Street.

When they arrived, they said they found 37-year-old Daryl Paige dead at the scene.

Additionally, officers found another man who had also been shot. Although police did not identify him, they said he remains in critical condition.

Neither shooting is considered random, police told CBS 17.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Durham police or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.