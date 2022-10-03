DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s deadly Durham shooting.

Officers say 18-year-old Quaron Zaffa, of Durham, was shot around 3:30 p.m. on Danube Lane near Lillington Drive.

Zaffa and a woman, who had also been shot, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to reports.

Officers said the two of them had left the scene before they arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440 extension 29538 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Police say Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.