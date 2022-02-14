Police identify 38-year-old man as victim in deadly Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police identified a 38-year-old man as the person killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Tony Anthony Person, of Durham, was found shot to death along the 1300 block of Calvin Street just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police did not release any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Adams at 919-560-4440, ext. 29456, or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

The shooting was the first of two on Saturday. Officers responded to the second just after 9 p.m. along the 1200 block of E. Lawson Street. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The two scenes were a little more than 2 miles apart.