DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified an Orange County motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Durham.

Durham police on Thursday identified the man as 52-year-old David Hilliard of Efland.

The crash took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Miami Boulevard and T.W. Alexander Drive.

Police say Hilliard was killed when a woman driving a 2010 Nissan Altima went through a red light on Alexander Drive, and Hilliard’s motorcycle crashed into the right side of the automobile.

Hilliard was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. The woman driving the car, who was not publicly identified, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Munter with the Durham Police Department Traffic and Crash Team at 919-560-4935 ext. 29448.