Police identify pair of 25-year-olds killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police identified the two people who were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The shooting was reported just before 1:25 a.m. at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road. Police said they found two men dead and another two injured. Of the two men hurt, one suffered life-threatening injuries while the other’s wounds were described as non-life-threatening.

On Monday, they identified the two killed as Elijah Hosea Everette and Aaron Michael Bailey, both 25 years old.

Investigators said the shooting didn’t appear to be random, a news release said.

North Carolina Central University Public Information Officer Ayana Hernandez confirmed via phone to CBS 17 that no students were involved or harmed in this incident. NCCU is close to the location of the complex.

Police have not released any suspect information.