Police investigate after 3 people shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot in Durham Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Drew Street, according to Durham police.

The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital, but the conditions of the victims was not known early Saturday.

Police later said two men suffered serious injuries, but did not mention the condition of the third victim.

Durham police at the scene said they are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. The incident happened near railroad tracks along Drew Street, just east of N.C. 55, which is North Alston Avenue.

Police at the scene blocked Drew Street with crime scene tape early Saturday.

No other information was available.