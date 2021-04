DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a suspicious package was found in a room at a hotel near Duke University, officers said Wednesday.

Durham police received the report at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday. They responded to the Comfort Inn and Suites on Hillandale Road near Interstate 85. Police said the package has been removed from the hotel and they’re investigating.

No additional information was available.