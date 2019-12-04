Police investigating after 2 cars shot into near downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after an SUV was shot downtown Tuesday afternoon.

A vehicle parked on Pettigrew Street was shot multiple times. It belongs to an attorney who was in court at the time of the shooting. The owner, Ken Duke, said he thought he had a ticket when he saw the officers surrounding his car.

“I thought, ‘Man, this is really a lot for a parking ticket.’ When I walked up, I knew something was going on. I thought it also might be a wreck, but when I got closer, I saw it was a shooting,” Duke said.

Police later determined that a dispute between two groups began after leaving a court hearing. Suspects then left the area and abandoned one of the vehicles along the 500 block of Memorial Street.

Durham police said another car was shot at downtown. That incident happened at the stoplight at the intersection of Duke and Chapel Hill streets.

Police said the driver and passenger were not injured. They don’t know if the two are related.

