DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are conducting an investigation after a body was found Friday.

Police said Friday afternoon that the body was discovered along the 2400 block of Lindmont Avenue, which is in a neighborhood in northeast Durham.

Police did not say how the body was found.

The area is just southeast of the interchange of U.S. 70 with Interstate 85.

No other information was released.