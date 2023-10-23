DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a trash can on Monday evening.

The body was discovered just before 6:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Rosewood Street in Durham, police said.

The area is near a dead-end street in a small neighborhood near the intersection of East Lawson Street and South Alston Avenue.

A cause of death has not been determined at this time, according to Durham police.

This is an active investigation, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator G. Silla at 919-560-4440 ext. 29310 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.