DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Vale Street just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. The area is between Angier Avenue and East Pettigrew Street.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is active.