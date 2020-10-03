Police investigating after man shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Briggs Avenue and Holloway Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

