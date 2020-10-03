Police investigating after man shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Briggs Avenue and Holloway Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now