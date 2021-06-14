Police investigating after man shot in legs in Durham, police say

Durham County News

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the legs Monday evening in Durham.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of N.C. 55 Monday evening. They said they found a man suffering from injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

No further information was released.

The shooting was the second reported Monday. Just before 3:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Lincoln Street and Linwood Avenue after a man said he was shot in a drive-by while he was sitting in his vehicle. His injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Police didn’t release suspect information for either incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

