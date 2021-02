DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 3600-block of Danube Lane.

Once at the scene, police found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with seriously injuries.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.