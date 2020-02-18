Police investigating after man suffers gunshot to hand, Durham police say

Durham County News

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police say they responded to a “sound of shots” call shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Commerce and Elizabeth streets.

Upon arrival, a man on Commerce Street was found with a gunshot wound to his hand.

No other details were released.

