Police investigating after man suffers gunshot to hand, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand.
Police say they responded to a “sound of shots” call shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Commerce and Elizabeth streets.
Upon arrival, a man on Commerce Street was found with a gunshot wound to his hand.
No other details were released.
