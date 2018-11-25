Police investigating after neo-Nazi group stickers found on Duke campus Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of Connor King) [ + - ] Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Duke Police are investigating after stickers "associated with a neo-Nazi group were found on campus" Thursday night, according to executive director of news and communications Keith Lawrence.

Three stickers associated with the group "Identity Evropa" were found on campus. The Southern Poverty Law Center says it is a white nationalist group founded in 2016. It also said its members helped plan the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A Twitter account bearing the name of the group also posted pictures of the stickers on Duke's campus.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information is released.