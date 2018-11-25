Durham County News

Police investigating after neo-Nazi group stickers found on Duke campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Duke Police are investigating after stickers "associated with a neo-Nazi group were found on campus" Thursday night, according to executive director of news and communications Keith Lawrence. 

Three stickers associated with the group "Identity Evropa" were found on campus. The Southern Poverty Law Center says it is a white nationalist group founded in 2016. It also said its members helped plan the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A Twitter account bearing the name of the group also posted pictures of the stickers on Duke's campus.

