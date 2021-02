DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after shots were fired between two vehicles Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Lawson Street around 10:20 p.m. According to police, two vehicles were chasing each other and exchanging gunfire.

Police said multiple other vehicles were struck during the shootout.

Authorities said there are no reports of any individuals being struck by gunfire. The investigation is ongoing.