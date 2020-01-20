Police investigating murder in east Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and later died at the hospital on Monday morning in Durham, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 200-block of Walton Street just after 5 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found an adult male who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and there is currently no suspect information available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

