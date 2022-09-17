DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue.

Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, according to reports.

(Crystal Price/CBS 17)

Police say the investigation remains active.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Police say Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.