Police investigating sex assault near tunnel on southwest Durham walking trail

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for information related to a sexual assault that occurred last week either in or near a walking tunnel in southwest Durham.

According to police, a victim told police she was walking on a trail in the 800-block of Woodcroft Parkway near Old Fox Trail on Jan. 23 around 3:30 p.m. when a man approached her and assaulted her.

The only suspect description she was able to provide police with was that the suspect was a male of an unknown race and was wearing a black hoodie-style sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The report was made on Jan. 28.

Investigators are asking for anyone with any information or video footage during the time frame of the alleged incident to contact Inv. Williams at (919) 560-4440 ext 29330 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

