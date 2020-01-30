Police investigating sex assault near tunnel on southwest Durham walking trail

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for information related to a sexual assault that occurred last week either in or near a walking tunnel in southwest Durham.
According to police, a victim told police she was walking on a trail in the 800-block of Woodcroft Parkway near Old Fox Trail on Jan. 23 around 3:30 p.m. when a man approached her and assaulted her.
The only suspect description she was able to provide police with was that the suspect was a male of an unknown race and was wearing a black hoodie-style sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The report was made on Jan. 28.
Investigators are asking for anyone with any information or video footage during the time frame of the alleged incident to contact Inv. Williams at (919) 560-4440 ext 29330 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Nixon made the same argument Trump’s defense is using now against impeachment
- UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
- Teen girl killed in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash is remembered for bringing joy to school community
- Minnesota man convicted of raping, infecting girlfriend’s 4-year-old twins with an STD
- First U.S. case of human-to-human transfer of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now