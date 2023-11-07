DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is investigating after a triple shooting near the downtown area on Tuesday night.

Police said in a news release around 9:30 p.m. that East Main Street from South Alston Avenue to Elizabeth Street was shut down while authorities investigated a shooting.

There is no word yet on whether any suspects are in custody. Initially, officers said the incident was a shooting, but just after 10:50 p.m., police said three people were shot.

There’s no word on the severity of injuries.

Officers urged people to avoid the area at this time.