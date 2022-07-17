DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shootout on a freeway that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning.

(Crystal Price/CBS 17)

Just before 3 a.m., officers say they arrived on scene to find a bullet-riddled car on NC 147 in the northbound lanes near the Ellis Road exit.

They say two people were in the car, one of which was a man who was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other person was not injured, according to reports.

Police say they do not know anything about the second vehicle involved in the shootout or what lead up to the incident.

They continue to investigate.

During the initial investigation, officers closed the northbound lanes of the freeway and said they were expected to open back up in a couple of hours.