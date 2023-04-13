DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham are investigating what they call a “suspicious” death.

Police said they received reports shortly before 12:30 p.m. of a possible death in the 700 block of Carter Avenue. Officers who arrived found a man who was unresponsive.

EMS responded and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carter Avenue, between Rowena Avenue and Spring Street, will be closed for several hours while police investigate.

This is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

A CBS 17 crew is at the scene working to find answers. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at 919-560-4440 extension 29538 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.