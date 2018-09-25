Police: Man shot to death outside Durham convenience store
Durham police said a man died Tuesday after he was shot while in the parking lot of a convenience on Highway 54.
Just after 2:15 p.m., officers were called to 109 Highway 54 in response to a shooting.
Responding officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.
No further details are available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
More Stories
-
- 4 injured after Jeep and pickup truck in head-on crash in Fayetteville
- 'How is it self defense?' mom asks after NC Central student fatally shot by security guard
- PNC Arena holding job fair for work during Hurricanes and NC State games
- Charges dismissed against Wayne County woman who sheltered animals during Florence
North Carolina News Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 36th NC death confirmed, 1,800 still in shelters as Florence recovery continues
- NC deputies seek woman who vanished 3 weeks ago
- Ex-NC high school football coach offered opponents inside info, officials say
- Body of missing 35-year-old swimmer found off OBX