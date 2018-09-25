Durham County News

Police: Man shot to death outside Durham convenience store

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 04:17 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 06:39 PM EDT

Durham police said a man died Tuesday after he was shot while in the parking lot of a convenience on Highway 54. 

Just after 2:15 p.m., officers were called to 109 Highway 54 in response to a shooting. 

Responding officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said. 

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

