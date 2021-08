DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said an adult male suffered serious injuries in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Hardee Street, which is near the intersection of N. Miami Boulevard and Holloway Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Durham police wouldn’t comment on what led up to the shooting but a gas station was taped off when a CBS 17 crew arrived.

Further information was not released.