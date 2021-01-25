Police release new details about body found in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police released new details Monday after a body was found Friday.

Police said Friday afternoon that the body was discovered along the 2400 block of Lindmont Avenue, which is in a neighborhood in northeast Durham.

Monday, police said that authorities received a 911 call about the incident after a person “found the body.”

The call to 911 was made just before 10:30 a.m. Friday

The area is just southeast of the interchange of U.S. 70 with Interstate 85.

Police said the incident was still under investigation. They did not say if it was a homicide case.

No other information was released.