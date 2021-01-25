Police release new details about body found in Durham neighborhood

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police released new details Monday after a body was found Friday.

Police said Friday afternoon that the body was discovered along the 2400 block of Lindmont Avenue, which is in a neighborhood in northeast Durham.

Monday, police said that authorities received a 911 call about the incident after a person “found the body.”

The call to 911 was made just before 10:30 a.m. Friday

The area is just southeast of the interchange of U.S. 70 with Interstate 85.

Police said the incident was still under investigation. They did not say if it was a homicide case.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories