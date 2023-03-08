DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released new information about the description of a suspect in a February homicide.

Officers sent out a release Wednesday seeking the public’s help to find and identify any witnesses of a deadly shooting at a busy intersection on Feb. 21.

They said someone in a newer model four-door Jeep Wrangler is believed to have fired a gun into someone else’s car, killing one man and hurting another.

The police department shared photos of the vehicle they believed to be involved.

(Durham Police Department)

(Durham Police Department)

Officers said they were called to a shooting near the intersection of Holloway St. and Hardee St. on Feb. 21 just after 8:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Montique Shawn Palmer, 35, was treated by EMS, but died at the scene, according to the police department.

The passenger, whose identity has also not been released at this time, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Holloway St. was closed between Hardee St. and N Miami Blvd. until shortly before 4 a.m. the following day, police told CBS 17.

There were several evidence markers at the scene, which typically show the location of empty shell casings from fired rounds.

Investigators had previously not released suspect information, however, they did say the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Junker at 919-560-4440 x29416 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.