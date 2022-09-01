DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for the suspect’s car in a deadly shooting from earlier this week.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road.

Police later said the shooting took place in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road.

Derek Ross Sterling, 41, was found shot and died at the scene, police said.

Thursday, police released an image of a car they said belongs to the suspect.

Police described the car as a 2018-2020 Acura TLX with a sunroof.

Police said anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Investigator J. Sokal at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.