DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Tuesday they were trying to identify a person and cars involved in a shootout Monday afternoon that forced a loaded school bus off the road.

Durham police reported the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Club Boulevard which is near Dearborn Drive.

Witnesses said gunfire was exchanged between people in two occupied cars.

The driver of the school bus “took evasive action to avoid the shooting,” according to a news release from Durham police.

At the time of the gunfire, there were 18 students on the bus from the City of Medicine Academy and Durham School of the Arts, officials said. There were also two adults on the bus.

Police later said they could not find anyone injured by gunfire.

On Tuesday, police released photos of three cars and a person they said were involved in the shootout.

A gray Honda and a blue Hyundai left the scene traveling on Dearborn Drive, and a blue Toyota Corolla left traveling on E. Club Boulevard toward Roxboro Road, according to police.

The man in the photos was a passenger in the blue Toyota, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the cars or man to call Investigator J. Flamion of the Violent Crimes Unit at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29123 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.