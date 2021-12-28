Police release photos of vehicle involved in deadly double shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police released photos of a vehicle involved in a deadly double shooting last week at an apartment complex. They’re looking for help finding that car, as well as identifying a person who may have information relevant to the case.
On Thursday around 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex along the 1200 block of Naples Place. Santiago Lopez Paz, 43, and a 17-year-old male relative were outside when they were shot, police previously said.
Lopez Paz was taken to the hospital where he later died. The teenager’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Two other people in the complex reported being robbed at gunpoint just before the double shooting. Police said the suspect or suspects drove away in a gray Honda Civic with North Carolina plates HCR-5427.
Durham police said they’re also trying to identify a man who they think has information on the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A. Cristaldi at 919-560-4440, ext. 29283, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.