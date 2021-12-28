Police release photos of vehicle involved in deadly double shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police released photos of a vehicle involved in a deadly double shooting last week at an apartment complex. They’re looking for help finding that car, as well as identifying a person who may have information relevant to the case.

Photo of the suspect vehicle in a Dec. 23, 2021 deadly double shooting. (Courtesy of the Durham Police Department)

On Thursday around 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex along the 1200 block of Naples Place. Santiago Lopez Paz, 43, and a 17-year-old male relative were outside when they were shot, police previously said.

Lopez Paz was taken to the hospital where he later died. The teenager’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Person of interest in a Dec. 23, 2021 deadly double shooting in Durham. (Courtesy of the Durham Police Department)

Two other people in the complex reported being robbed at gunpoint just before the double shooting. Police said the suspect or suspects drove away in a gray Honda Civic with North Carolina plates HCR-5427.

Durham police said they’re also trying to identify a man who they think has information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A. Cristaldi at 919-560-4440, ext. 29283, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.