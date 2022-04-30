DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said an officer was involved in a shooting Saturday.

The incident happened along the 100 block of Allagosh Drive, according to a brief statement on Twitter from Durham police.

The address is in an apartment complex along T.W. Alexander Drive in far southeast Durham near U.S. 70.

The Durham Fraternal Order of Police said the officer was not wounded.

“Additional information concerning the incident will be made available as follow-up investigations progress,” police said in the statement.

No other information was available.