GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night.

Dispatch officials tell WGHP that police officers were called to the game around 9 p.m.

The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham.

Guilford County school officials later said “several fights” occurred among spectators.

“The Greensboro Police Department advised the game should be canceled out of an abundance of caution and safety,” officials said in a Guilford County Schools news release.

The game ended at halftime and “crowds were dispersed,” the news release said.

There is no word about injuries or charges at this time.